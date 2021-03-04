49 minutes ago

Former Inter Allies forward Victorien Adebayor has reportedly completed a move to moneybags Legon Cities in the current transfer window.

The Nigerien International is currently on the books of Danish side HB Koge after leaving Inter Allies.

According to Kumasi based Fox Fm, Adebayor has joined the ambitious Ghanaian side on a season long loan deal after reaching an agreement with his parent club.

Legon Cities already have on their books Asamoah Gyan while they have also added former Ashgold striker Hans Kwofie but recently released Nicholas Gyan.

The Royals are expected to announce the signing of the star forward in the coming days as they beat competition from Hearts of Oak who were reportedly interested in the forward.

Before leaving for HB Koge, Victorien Adebayor netted 12 goals in 13 games for Inter Allies in the truncated 2019/2020 league season.