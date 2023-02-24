1 hour ago

Ghana may have an outbreak of childhood diseases if immediate steps are not taken to procure vaccines for immunizing children in the country.

This warning was given by the Paediatric Society of Ghana on the back of reports of vaccine shortages nationwide.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has acknowledged the vaccine shortages and attributed the situation to the free fall of the cedi against major trading currencies, especially the dollar.

According to the Paediatric Society of Ghana, the reports are just the tip of the iceberg since more facilities are recording an outbreak of measles.

“Ghana Health Service has reported an outbreak of measles, a vaccine-preventable disease in the Northern Region involving 50 children. This is the tip of the iceberg as our investigations show that more than 90 cases have been recorded in one major facility alone,” the Paediatric Society announced in a statement on February 23, 2023.

The Paediatric Society of Ghana in the statement, said, “it is worthy to note that the current situation could become worse if resources are not made available for the management of these outbreaks”.

“PSG warns that the failure of Ghana to prioritize procurement of vaccines and prevent supply chain

disruptions of immunizing children under the Expanded Programme of Immunization will lead to the

reversal of gains in under-5-mortality in the country”.

Parliament has summoned the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu and other agencies over the shortage of immunization vaccines.

They are to appear before the parliamentary committee on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

Source: citifmonline