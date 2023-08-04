2 hours ago

The highly anticipated international friendly between the champions of Ghana Premier League 2022/23, Medeama SC, and Togolese champions ASKO de Kara, has undergone a rescheduling.

Initially slated for Friday, August 4, 2023, at the Cape Coast Stadium, the match will now take place on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at the same venue.

This fixture holds immense importance for Medeama SC as it forms a crucial part of their preparations for the upcoming 2023/24 CAF Champions League campaign.

After securing victory in the domestic league, the Yellow and Mauves are eager to make their mark on the continental stage.

Medeama SC's CAF Champions League journey commences with the first stage of the preliminary round, where they face off against Nigerian side Remo Stars.

The Tarkwa-based team will enjoy home advantage for the first leg, scheduled to be held at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on August 20, 2023.

Following the home fixture, Medeama SC will embark on a journey to Ogun State, Nigeria, for the reverse fixture against Remo Stars, set to take place between September 28 and 30, 2023.

Having secured their first-ever Ghana title last season, Medeama SC has been diligently preparing for the competition.

The fans eagerly await the performance of their beloved team in the continental showdown, and hopes are high for a successful campaign in the CAF Champions League.