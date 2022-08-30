1 hour ago

The National Disaster Management Organisation is warning residents along the White Volta to relocate to higher grounds ahead of the opening of the Bagre Dam in Burkina Faso.

The organisation has said the water level of the dam is rising faster than in 2021 and could lead to the dam being spilled early next month.

The Savannah Regional Director of NADMO, Mohammed Tohir, gave the warning after he led a team to monitor the North Gonja district, where the White Volta passes through.

Last year, several communities in the North Gonja district of the Savannah Region along the White Volta were flooded following the spillage of the Bagre Dam in Burkina Faso and torrential rains.

The flood destroyed properties as well as farms and displaced thousands of people.

Roads were also cut off, causing the Ghana armed forces to deploy personnel and equipment to assist residents.

This year, NADMO officials in the region say the situation could get worse.

Mohammed Tohir urged residents to relocate, saying “I think our conditions will be the same as it was last year, so our caution is that all those living along the White Volta should move to higher grounds.”

Meanwhile, drivers and commuters on the Busunu Daboya road are calling on government to bridge the part of the road which has almost been cut off.

Last year, that part of the road which links the North Gonja district to the rest of the country was cut off by floodwaters.

This year the road is in a deplorable state.

Though authorities have mounted a sign announcing the road had been closed, commuters are forced to use it because there is no alternative.

Source: citifmonline