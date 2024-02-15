44 minutes ago

Residents of Asiwa, Dannso, and Nsuaem in the Bosome Freho district of the Ashanti Region have expressed worry about the bad nature of the roads in the area.

The major roads in the communities have developed gaping potholes at certain segments, leaving motorists and residents who use them frustrated and in danger.

Speaking to the media in an interview, the residents expressed frustration over the continual neglect of the area by the Member of Parliament (MP) Akwasi Darko-Boateng and successive governments.

They lamented that the bad nature of the roads had brought untold hardship on them and that many previous lives had been lost on the road as a result of road crashes.

The enraged residents said they could not sit unconcerned while dusty roads riddled with deep potholes and erosion take a toll on their health.

They therefore called on the government to come to their aid.

Story filed by Barbara Koranteng.