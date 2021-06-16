30 minutes ago

Residents of Gbawe, including are calling on the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led the government to sack the Municipal Chief Executive Officer in the area Mr Patrick K.B Kumor over lack of deplorable roads.

Speaking to the media, a resident of the area, Nana Yaw Dankwah, hinted that the lack of deplorable roads is causing them a lot harm in the municipality.

"Roads here are extremely bad which has seen businesses in the locality collapsing. Residents here live at risk and cannot guarantee their safety. Landlords cannot assess their homes especially when it rains".

He could not fathom why there is an MCE and for over four years nothing has been done about the situation.

According to Nana Yaw Dankwah as the rain, season approaches retirees and residents will have to relocate because their safety cannot be ensured.

"The Member of Parliament for the Weija-Gbawe constituency Madam Tina Naa Ameley Mensah before the elections promised to fix the roads before the elections. She declined our calls after she was voted into office. On behalf of the residents, we want to appeal to Madam Tina Mensah to come into our aid".

" Emergency Services and the police cannot travel on these roads leading death senseless deaths. Sometimes I ask myself whether if we are not part of Ghanaians".

"How can they some other roads and stop, concentrating and leaving others, aren't we all citizens and residents of Gbawe. Elderly people that have problems walking, taxis, do not want to come for fear and people are segregated. u must carry your own shopping because taxis don't want to spoil their cars? Is that fair on families. people are scared"

"Youngsters who go to school this Rainy season can fall in those ditches in the middle of the roads. I have even vacated my kids from the area until the dry season comes because I can not to loose them due to a lack of visionless leaders; he added

He, therefore, appealed to the Minister of Roads and Highway Mr Kwasi Amoako Attah to rescue them since the Municipal Chief Executive Officer is failing to their attention..