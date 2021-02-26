1 hour ago

A cross section of Residents within the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis have described the current conversation on Gay, lesbian and transgender as "absurdity" that must not be entertained.

Most people the GNA interviewed therefore called on the government to make the laws on unnatural carnal knowledge more stringent to nib the practice in the bud.

Madam Josephine Amoh, the Executive Director of the Concern Mother's Movement said though it was an age-long practice, it should not be allowed to fester.

She entreated parents to therefore educate their children on the social, moral and spiritual implications of the act.

"Have we forgetton about Sodom and Gomorrah in the Bible and what God did to them for similar offenses", she added.

The discourses around Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and others with non-biologically defined sexuality' (LGBTQ ) rights have gained national attention with the establishment of an office in Ghana and open discussion on the airwaves by founders of such movement.

Meanwhile, successive governments over the years have done well by not bowing to international pressure to legitimize the "ill act" which had the tendency to stop procreation and promote depopulation.

Mrs Araba Dennis, of the African Women International, NGO centred on women's welfare said, "This is satanic and the beginning of the anti-Christ, let’s be careful as a people".

Culturally, the African tradition and for that matter the norm, believe systems and structure in Ghana strongly rupudiate same sex relationship aside the legality of "unnatural" carnal knowledge by any individual or grouping.

Mr Festus Armah, "It is surprising that men who behaved like women in those days were laughing stock, but now would want to be recognized".

He believed that such groupings needed emotional, psychological support to reorient their feelings and beliefs, "These people need help to discover their God-given image and mandate of procreation".

Nana Kwesi Opoku, a trader, stressed the fact that "wrong is always wrong no matter the justification, the fact that they exist however does not mean their activities should be legalized because it is not morally right to practise that in Ghana".

Madam Araba Aidoo said the whole LGBTQ issue seemed to be getting out of control, "a sign of the endtime."

She explained that there were many activities of the LGBTQ that went on behind the scenes, but that did not give the leeway for it to be legalized.

She called on the government to create open counselling centres, where people could walk in for psychological and spiritual guidance.