1 hour ago

Residents in Tamale are finding it difficult to register

Some persons who tried to participate in the ongoing pilot registration exercise of the Electoral Commission in Tamale are unable to go through the process.

These are mostly persons who wanted others to vouch for their nationality as Ghanaians.

EC officials explain the situation is as a result of difficulty in imputing the information of persons who vouch for others.

The Northern Regional Director of the Commission, Lucas Yiryeli told journalists the situation has to do with difficulty in accessing the software which is supposed to process the information.

“It is a technical challenge we are facing here and it has to do with a software which we have communicated to our superiors in Accra.”

The nationwide pilot exercise is expect to end on Wednesday June 3 in parts of the country.