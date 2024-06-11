57 minutes ago

A vehicle carrying packs of spaghetti toppled over on the muddy road, which is currently under construction.

The incident that occurred early this morning, June 11, 2024, has caused a major disruption in the area.

The vehicle, struggling to navigate the challenging conditions of the under-construction road, ultimately lost its balance, spilling its load of spaghetti onto the muddy ground.

Quickly, residents from nearby areas hurried to the scene to collect the scattered packs of spaghetti.

Watch the video below: