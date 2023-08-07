1 hour ago

Climate change remains a pressing concern, and stakeholders are striving to mitigate its effects.

Analysts believe that adequately resourcing the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMA) will significantly enhance predictions and help in preparedness ahead of time.

Speaking at his inaugural lecture at KNUST, climate science analyst Prof. Leonard Amekudzi emphasized the need to equip the GMA adequately to enable them to expand their observational network, proactively collect, interpret, and archive reliable climate data for climate impact studies and early warning operations.

“There is still the need to improve the density of the existing network of the Ghana Meteorological Agency. The government must adequately equip and empower the GMA to expand its observational network. This will enable them to productively collect, interpret, and archive reliable climate data for climate impact studies and early warning operations.”

He has also urged the government of Ghana to prioritize climate change adaptation and mitigation for sustainable development, including initiatives like climate-smart agriculture and rainwater harvesting.

“It is crucial to prioritize climate change adaptation and mitigation for sustainable development, such as engaging in climate-smart agriculture and rainwater harvesting. The focus has been on underground water, which is good, but we also have to harvest the rains. Ghana Water should find a way to explore that technology. Now that we have challenges with our rivers all over, improving land management practices and doing these will contribute to improving livelihoods and help minimize crime and maintain peace.”

Prof. Leonard Amekudzi, a renowned professor of atmospheric physics and climate science and the provost of the College of Science at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), also called for the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) to prioritize climate resilience and disaster management strategies. He says this will ensure improved preparedness and swift response.

“The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and Environmental Protection Agency have a pivotal role to play in mitigating the impact of climate change. I urge NADMO to prioritize climate resilience and disaster management strategies and improve collaboration with the Ghana Meteorological Agency for preparedness and response. Additionally, I encourage the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to collaborate with the universities to enhance emission inventory data collection, which is crucial for carbon 3D and finance. We can make money from that (carbon trading and carbon financing). This can also be a good source of revenue for us.”

Source: citifmonline