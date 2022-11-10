2 hours ago

Chancellor of the Vatican’s Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences, Cardinal Peter Appiah Turkson, has called on elected officials to respect the relationship that exists between them and their electorate.

He also asked that the demands of their electorate are met since there was an agreement between the parties prior to the elections.

According to him, political actors who fail to abide by this relationship deprive the constituents of justice.

Cardinal Turkson made this assertion when he delivered the keynote speech at the UPSA annual leadership lecture on leadership.

“We elect a government so we create a government there is a relationship created that obliges us to respect the demands of this relationship and those elected have to respect the demands of the relationship of the electorate.

“So everything that encompasses our lives is based on this relationship and they are all governed by justice. So when justice is protected we are working for the common good. Their common good is ensuring that the dignity that they have is helped to flourish,” he said.

He, however, indicated the common good of society is not only a task of government but the entire society.