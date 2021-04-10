1 hour ago

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah has urged road and civil engineering contractors to hold the Ghanain media in high esteem rather than punching holes in their activities.

He advised contractors and engineers not to lock horns with the media but rather learn to be more tolerant and do the needful whenever they are criticized by journalists.

According to him, although there is inadequacy in the work of some media outlets, their inclusion in building this country cannot be underestimated.

Mr. Amoako-Attah made the comment while interacting with a group of contractors and engineers during a Strategic Management Workshop help at Capital View Hotel in the Eastern Regional capital, Koforidua.

"The media help us, and we can't do without them. They bring to light some of these issues from the roads, we salute them," he said.

He added, "At times, you know the way some of them do their reporting, they are only bringing it to our attention to support our work. They are only drawing our attention to our lapses and I want to urge all of us that if the media supports us in that way, be it the regional or national levels, let's take advantage of that because the media is our partners, If you are watching your TVs and they throw light on any negative road infrastructure, don't take it as an ordinary news item. If we do so, we shall also encourage the media to do more for us which will help us in our works."

Organized by the Ministry of Roads and Highways under the theme "Sustaining The Gains", Kwasi Amoako-Attah indicated the Strategic Management Workshop will help the NPP government to put together its many achievements on road infrastructure in the last four (4) years as well as what it intends doing this year.