1 hour ago

The Executive Chairman of E ON 3 Group, Richard Adjei Mensah Ofori Atta, has said the time has come for African countries to take responsible mining seriously to avoid sanctions from the international community.

He said the international market dealers have every information on illegal mining, but they usually advise countries where the illegal activities take place to do the right thing, or they’ll be blacklisted.

Consequently, he called on all Ghanaians to take the galamsey menace seriously and join hands to fight it because Ghana cannot afford any sanctions.

Mr Ofori Atta was speaking in an interview with Sompa FM from Paris, France, where he is attending the 2023 edition of the OECD Forum on Responsible Mineral Supply Chains which is taking place from 25-28 April at the OECD Headquarters in Paris.

The Forum is reflecting the current priorities of the OECD implementation programme, featuring sessions on measuring impacts, combatting corruption, engaging with mining communities in high-risk areas, and taking action against environmental degradation linked to mineral production and processing.

He said Ghana for instance needs to take a critical look at the artisanal and small-scale gold mining sector, where illegal mining is causing massive destruction to lands and waterbodies.

“It is critical for all of us to join hands and attack the galamsey menace and push for responsible mining because we cannot afford to blacklist,” he said.

Source: E ON 3 Group

