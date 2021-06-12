4 hours ago

The Teacher Trainees Association of Ghana (TTAG) has expressed their utmost gratitude of teacher trainees to President Akufo-Addo and his government for restoring teacher trainee allowance.

Following the cancellation of teacher trainee allowance by the erstwhile NDC government, its restoration was a major campaign promise by then candidate Akufo-Addo, and he duly fulfilled the promise to restore the allowance, alongside that of nursing trainees, when he assumed office in 2017.

At a visit to the Jubilee House on Thursday June 10, 2021 to pay a courtesy call on the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the teacher trainees commended the Akufo-Addo government for the restoration of the allowance.

The teacher trainees said, the restoration of the trainee allowance has cushioned many students in teacher training colleges, and described the intervention by the government as "an unforgettable legacy".

Addressing them, Dr. Bawumia assured the teacher trainees of government's continuous support and investment in education at all levels, to ensure easy access to Ghanaians.

The group presented a framed portrait of the Vice President to him with an inscription of their unforgettable appreciation of government's restoration of teacher trainee allowance.