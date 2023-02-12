4 hours ago

Mr. Boakye Agyarko, a former Minister of Energy and a founding father of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has urged the party's leadership to renew faith and optimism in the party and, by extension, in Ghanaians before considering breaking the eight.

According to Mr. Agyarko who is lacing his boot to contest the presidential primaries of the party, things have not gone well as it is expected by some party members and Ghanaians at large, therefore this is the time the party must show respect to the discerning views of some party members and Ghanaians to restore hope and faith among them.

Mr. Boakye Agyarko disclosed when he met with the delegates on the Krobo Bloc in the Eastern Region over the weekend.

Mr. Boakye Agyarko, also a former Campaign Manager of President Akufo-Addo further argued that some party members want to end the eight due to their loss of hope in the party.

Additionally, he blamed certain NPP MPs for not showing any concern about the happenings and the performance of the party because they are more interested in what they are getting for themselves as Members of Parliament.

The Flag-bearer hopeful further contends that the NPP should admit that things have not gone well and stop apportioning blame on the Russia-Ukraine war, adding that "it is frightening that the country would have experienced worse economic turbulence had it not been for the intervention of the IMF".

Mr. Agyarko over the weekend kicked off his nationwide campaign tour, from his home region where he met with the Regional Executives.

After engaging the Executives in Koforidua, he moves to the Krobo bloc where his mother comes from to pay homage to his matrilineal home and seeking their blessing.

He visited the Constituencies Executives and Electoral Area Coordinators of the Asuogyaman, Lower Manya Krobo, Upper Manya Krobo, and Yilo Krobo constituencies respectively.

The next stop of the campaign tour will be at his father’s home to also seek their blessings.

His father Kwasi Agyarko's home is Agona Jamase in the Sekyere zone of the Ashanti Region which includes Ejisu, Juaben, Effiduase-Asokore, Mampong, Sekyere Afram Plains, Kumawu, Ejura Sekyere-Dumase, Nsuta Kwamang Beposo, and Afigya Sekyere East.

He said, "this forms part of his vision which touches on the need for the party and its members to revisit the old tradition and principles to bring back the hope on which the party was founded, which will be a cardinal factor for victory for the New Patriotic Party in the 2024 general elections".