3 hours ago

Renowned economist, Kwame Pianim is advocating for the country to restructure its finances and organizations to enable it to develop steadily.

He believes this will enable the country to wean itself from dependence on institutions such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Pianim made the comment while highlighting the importance of investing in peace in a sideline interview with Citi News at the 11th joint graduation ceremony of the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre.

“Investing in peace is very important. We should all invest in peace. Once we all invest in peace, we will not have any problems. We should respect and appreciate the peace that we have, which others don’t have, and we don’t want to lose it before we appreciate it. Once we have that, we can start gradually to restructure our society and institutions and grow steadily, even if it is by 4 or 5 percent every year. We can do that without ending up with the IMF”.

“The IMF is just a first-aid measure. We need to do the biggest thing needed, and we need to restructure our institutions. Then we need to grow things that we can export. We all need to work to improve productivity to move away from the IMF.”

Source: citifmonline