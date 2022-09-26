43 minutes ago

The Futsal FA Cup competition has seen some high scoring results from the round of 16 through to the quarterfinals.

A total of 8 matches were scheduled to be played in the round of 16.

All matches were played except the game between Mission vs San Siro which saw San Siro secure a walk over after Mission failed to show up for the match.

In the quarterfinals, Stitch in time, Adentan Youth, San Siro and Blessed Kickers advanced to the semifinals stage.

Here are the full results for the Round of 16 and Quarterfinals: