The Premier League has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic that has crippled the world.

Since 13th March, 2020 football has not been played in England and across many parts of the world.

It has been mooted that the Premier League should restart with matches being played behind closed doors.

But Crystal Palace midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp says that playing games behind closed doors will be 'weird' when the Premier League finally returns.

The Ghanaian midfielder says playing in an empty stadium will feel like playing an U-23 game and it will take time for players to adjust.

"It probably will have that feel to start off with (of an Under-23s game). But if you ask most professional players, once you get into game mode anyway, you shut it all out," he told Palace TV.

"When you’re game mode you just focus and don’t hear the surroundings, so in that case for some people it won’t feel any different.

"For me personally it will take some getting used to. It will be weird to begin with."

There are nine more games left to end the season, which was unceremoniously halted by the global pandemic.

The Eagles have a genuine chance of qualifying for Europe should the league resume.