Bechem United secured a morale-boosting 2-1 win over Great Olympics at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park in their match day 8 clash, following last week's 1-1 draw against Asante Kotoko in Kumasi.

Kobby Mensah's side, who started the season poorly, seem to be gathering momentum at the right time with a turnaround in fortunes.

They are now unbeaten in their last four matches.

Bechem's cult hero Augustine Okrah got the breakthrough for the side in the 42nd minute as he put them ahead in the match after connecting a pass from Abdul Karim.

Olympics drew level to make the match even in the 74th minute through versatile defender Samuel Abbey Ashie Quaye.

The Hunters retook the lead in the 81st minute when substitute Emmanuel Owusu found the back of the net.

Bechem jumps from the bottom half of the league standings and moves to the 6th position after Wednesday's triumph.