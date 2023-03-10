1 hour ago

One hundred and eighty (180) matches have been played in the betPawa Premier league with three hundred and fifty-one (351) goals scored. Home teams have scored 230 goals as away teams have registered 121 goals.

Accra Hearts will travel to Bibiani as guest of Gold Stars as the betPawa Premier League enters Matchday 21 this weekend. The Phobians go into the match buoyed by the 1-0 victory against arch rivals Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports stadium on Sunday.

Hearts of Oak are unbeaten against Gold Stars at DUN’s Park having won 1-0 in their League encounter last season as James Serwornu scored in the 30th minute to give them all the spoils. The two sides have met three times in the League – with the Phobians winning all three encounters.

Gold Stars lost their last game in the league to Bechem United but have managed to win two of their last five games, lost two and drawn one in the process. The Miners are 7th in the table with 30 points - 6 points adrift of league leaders Aduana FC who have 36 points.

Accra Hearts of Oak have 31 points and sit in 5th place despite beating Asante Kotoko. They have won two and lost three in their last five matches – a run that angered the fans and resulted in a clash with Coach Slavco Matic in the lead up to the game against the Porcupine Warriors.

Assistant coach David Ocloo will lead the team in their game against Gold Stars on Saturday having worked as a stop gap coach for the match against Asante Kotoko. Gold Stars forward Abednego Tetteh has scored 8 goals in the League and will be available for selection as he lines up against his former side.

Yahaya Adramani, Ibrahim Laar, Emmanuel Appau, Noah Martey and Charles Gyamfi Kamara are all available for selection. For Hearts of Oak the likes of Benjamin York, Kwadwo Obeng Junior, Caleb Amankwah, Linda Mtange and Samuel Inkoom are expected to feature.

The 3pm fixture will be broadcast live on StarTimes Adepa channel 247.