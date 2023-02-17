3 hours ago

Medeama SC scored in either half to beat Legon Cities 2-0 at Akoon Park on Friday.

Medeama SC went into the game looking to do the double over Legon Cities after beating them 1-0 in the first round of the betPawa Premier League.

Nurudeen Abdulai scored in the 40th minute – his second goal of the season after he poked home a cross from captain Kwasi Donsu to deliver a smashing shot to beat Legon Cities goalkeeper Sylvester Sackey for the opener.

Back from recess, Medeama SC fetched the second goal through Joshua Agyemang who scored an absolute beauty t put the game to bed.

Medeama SC have won four of their last five home games – with the only defeat coming against Hearts of Oak on January 28 and moves to 6th in the table with 27 points after 18 matches.