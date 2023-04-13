2 hours ago

John Dramani Mahama, a National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer hopeful, says a vote for the governing New Patriotic Party in the 2024 elections will completely destroy Ghana’s future.

In Mr Mahama’s view, the excessive borrowing by the NPP administration will have serious implications for the country’s future generations.

Speaking to delegates of the NDC in the Fanteakwa Constituency in the Eastern Region, John Mahama said the NPP poses a threat to the future of Ghana.

“This government has endangered the future of our children by their reckless borrowing because when our children take over tomorrow, and they are in our shoes, and they go to the International market to look for money, these people will say that your fathers borrowed recklessly, and you could not pay your debt, and so we had to cancel your debt for you.”

The former President also stated that no youthful person concerned about the state of the country will vote to maintain the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2024.

According to Mr Mahama who is on a 3-day tour of the Eastern Region, the reckless and excessive borrowing by the NPP has jeopardised the future of the country for the next 10 years.

“The NPP government is destroying the future of the youth with excessive borrowing. For those who took the loans, how many years are left for them to leave the surface of the earth to join God? The creditors will not give the future generation loans due to the failure of this government to settle its loans”.

“If you are concerned about your future don’t vote for the NPP government that has put us in this situation. Listen to your conscience, they have spoilt the future of Ghana. For the next ten years, it will be difficult to go outside for loans. They have done enough damage to the country, they should pack out,” he said.

Source: citifmonline