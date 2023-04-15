3 hours ago

Ghana football has been thrown into a state of sorrow and mourning with news about the untimely demise of retired FIFA referee Richard Atiffu.

The retired knight of the whistle was involved in a gruesome road crash on Saturday 2nd April 2023 at Sege Junction on his return from a funeral at Ada Foh.

He had been receiving treatment at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital in Accra but gave up the ghost on Friday, 14th April 2023.

Referee Atifu was revered in the game as he officiated a lot of matches on the domestic scene and also on the African continent before his retirement.

He officiated matches in various competitions including the African Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The late Atiffu was the National Technical Instructor of the GFA and RAG before his sudden demise on Friday, April 14, 2023.