3 hours ago

Ghana Guardian's attention has been drawn to an inaccurate and misleading publication on Saturday, November 12, 2022, titled George Mireku Duker’s bodyguard shot dead at a galamsey site.

The publication which had a picture of Hon. Mireku Duker, MP for Tarkwa Nsuaem and Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, was erroneous and lacked due diligence on our part. The mistake was due to incorrect information supplied by a trusted source.

It has emerged that the report was not based on solid reasons or facts as Hon. Mireku Duker has no such connections with the supposed bodyguard who was murdered at the mining location.

We hereby retract and unreservedly apologize to Mr. Mireku Duker on the failure on our part to verify the authenticity of the said claims.

The publication was quickly pulled down and subsequent articles were published to indicate the facts. We have taken immediate steps to prevent this from recurring.

Any inconvenience our publication has caused the politician, his family, lawyers and associates, is deeply regretted.