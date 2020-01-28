2 hours ago

The pressure group, OCCUPYGHANA has bared its teeth to the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama over a pledge he has made.

The former President in a recent statement said that if given the mantle of leadership once again, the practice whereby appointees get to buy state cars when in or leaving office would be a relic of the past.

He bemoans the act of appointees being sold cars at cheap prices when in office or leaving office.

However, in a press statement copied to the media, OCCUPYGHANA has stated that for them to believe that Mahama would indeed keep to his words if he is ever given the opportunity to lead Ghana, he should bring back the over three hundred cars he sold to his appointees under some bizarre circumstances between December 29, 2016 and January 6, 2017.

According to the group, the 2003 Public Procurement Act, as amended in 2016, stipulated that administrations should comply fully with the law but for some inexplicable reasons, the law was not followed by the administration Mr. Mahama headed.

It is upon this failure on his part as President of the Republic that has precipitated their call for all the 361 cars sold to his appointees to be returned to the state.

"Therefore, we demand proof that the government followed that law in the sale of a massive 361 government vehicles to “political appointees” between 29 December 2016 and 6 January 2017, or a return of all of those vehicles to the government for due process to be complied with and proper value realised for them"

In the view of the group, the law that applied in 2016 is that which applies now. If the law was breached then with no consequences and sanctions, there is no guarantee that it would not be breached again in future.

"That is why these the “never again” assurances provide cold comfort and ring hollow to us" the statement stressed.

The flagbearer of the NDC has been struggling to give Ghanaians a gist of his manifesto as the 2020 elections draw near. He has been making promises and pledges which were in our statute books which he failed to execute when he had the chance. OCCUPYGHANA is, therefore, reminding him of his failed obligations and is pouring cold water on this pledge.