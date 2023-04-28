3 hours ago

The Christian Council of Ghana has elected Rt. Rev. Dr Hilliard Dela Dogbe as its new Chairman.

He was elected at the Council’s last Annual General Meeting held on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the Head Office of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana in Accra, Ghana.

He takes over from the Rt. Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante who served as Chairman of Council for two years.

Profile

Rt. Rev. Dr. Hilliard K. Dela Dogbe is the Presiding Bishop of the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church (A.M.E Zion Church), Western West Africa Episcopal District, an area covering Liberia, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, and Togo, with additional responsibilities over Angola and Namibia.

He is the First Resident Indigenous Bishop of the A. M. E Zion Church in Ghana. Rt. Rev. Dr. Dogbe is a product of Accra Academy and Trinity College, University of Ghana, Legon.

He is a graduate of Princeton Theological Seminary, Princeton, NJ where he graduated with a Master of Arts degree in Practical Theology (Christian Education) and Trinity Theological Seminary, Accra, Ghana where he graduated with a Master of Theology in Pastoral Care and Counseling.

He also holds a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree in Practical Theology with distinction from Luther Seminary, St Paul, MN, USA, and has several certificates to his credit in leadership and administration.

The Rt. Rev. Hilliard Dogbe is a member of the Society of Pastoral Theology, an international professional body of pastoral theologians, headquartered in Decatur, Georgia. He has served as an adjunct professor in practical theology at Luther Seminary and still teaches as an adjunct at Trinity Theological Seminary, Legon.

As an ordained minister of the A. M. E. Zion Church, he has over 20 years of experience in pastoral ministry and has also served for many years as an International Supervisor for Field Education for Princeton Theological Seminary, U.S.A.

Dr Dogbe has authored two books: “Alcoholism in the African Family: A Christian Perspective” (2011) and “The Church and Alcoholism in Ghana: A Practical Theological Interpretation” (2014).

Bishop Hilliard Dogbe is married to Cynthia and they are blessed with two children.

Source: citifmonline