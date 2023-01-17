1 hour ago

Secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana, Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng, has spoken out for the first time after he was mentioned in the 'Mother of all scandals' publication by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

The MP, on January 16, 2023, made some allegations against Rev. Kusi Boateng who is the secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana.

In an earlier revelation about the National Cathedral, Okudzeto Ablakwa said a whopping GH¢2.6 million was dished out to a company named JNS Talent Centre Limited.

Further investigations into the alleged payment led to the discovery of one Kwabena Adu Gyamfi as a director of JNS Talent Centre.

Having confirmed the identities of two out of three directors of the centre, Ablakwa dug deeper in a bid to discover the identity of the third director, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

According to his findings, citing a number of statutory documents, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi was the same as Reverend Kusi Boateng, who has allegedly been operating under the pseudonym Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

Reacting to his in a statement sighted by GhanaWeb, Kusi Boateng said that the allegation made against him by Ablakwa are mere fabrications.

He said that the accusations the MP made against him are for political purposes, adding that he has not engaged in any criminal activity in his dealings with the National Cathedral project.

“I have taken note of some defamatory publications and allegations made against my person by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu.

“I wish to assure the general public that the statements made by Mr. Ablakwa are a twisted narration of events to pursue a malicious political agenda. There has never been any criminal intent nor any crime committed in my dealings with the Government of Ghana or the National Cathedral,” parts of the statement read.

Rev Kusi Boateng said that he is waiting on the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) which has been petitioned by Ablakwa to investigate him.

He added that he will explore the legal options available to him against the MP for deliberately defaming him.

Read the full statement by Kusi Boateng below: