2 hours ago

The founder and head pastor of Power Chapel Worldwide International, Rev. Kusi Boateng otherwise known as Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, has secured a restraining order against Member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Per this, Mr. Ablakwa is barred from making public any “disclosures of private documents, correspondence, communication and property belonging to the applicant” for the next ten days.

Mr. Ablakwa has in the last few weeks mounted a spirited campaign against Rev. Kusi Boateng whom he accused of having double identity.

Rev. Kusi Boateng who is also the Secretary of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, Rev. Kusi Boateng has been accused of conflict of interest following some monies he received from the National Cathedral Board of Trustees under a different name.

Mr. Ablakwa has already petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) over the issue.

The North Tongu legislator also insisted that Rev. Kusi Boateng has two TINs produced on different occasions and in some instances, two different dates of birth.

Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng in an earlier statement described the allegations as a “twisted narration of events”.

Read below the full details from the court

Source: citifmonline