4 hours ago

Founder and leader of Anointed Chapel Palace, Rev. Kweku Agyei Antwi (Rev. Obofuor) has been sued by a Ghanaian UK-based business man, Ohene Kwame Frimpong.

In a suit filed by Charles Frimpong through his lawyers, Awoonor Law Consultancy, Ohene Kwame Frimpong who is the owner of Salt Media GH claimed that the defendant, Rev. Obofuor had failed to pay him for services he rendered after agreements between them.

Mr Frimpong, according to the writ met the defendant through one of his employees who later informed him that the Plaintiff wanted to purchase a power plant for his use.

The Plaintiff stated he delivered the Power Plant worth GHC70,000 to the defendant together with his cousin at the defendant’s church in Achimota, Accra.

It went on further to explain that, after an assessment on the power plants, the defendant requested of the plaintiff to deliver another equipment at the same cost taking the total sum owed the plaintiff to GHC140,000.

Frimpong averred that the defendant later requested to be supplied a transmitter at a cost of GHS 90,000 but paid GHC40,000 as part of the cost, leaving a balance of GHC50,000.

However, all efforts to retrieve the rest of the money proved futile as the defendant denied transacting business with the Plaintiff, to the shock of Frimpong.

The Plaintiff is therefore praying to the Accra High Court to assist him in retrieving GHS 190,000 owed him by the defendant, Rev. Obofuor.

