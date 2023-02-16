2 hours ago

On Tuesday 14th February 2023, the world football governing body FIFA through its museums celebrated legendary Ghanaian footballer Rev. Osei Kofi.

The mercurial player was described as the dribbling wizard by the official FIFA museum's Twitter handle.

Rev. Osei Kofi has expressed his surprise after learning of the news that he has been celebrated by the FIFA museums handle which normally tweet about past footballers with remarkable feat or achievements.

He was the toast of most Ghanaian football fans in the '60s and 70s and played for Asante Kotoko the entirety of his career.

The Ghanaian icon helped Ghana win its second African Cup of Nations title in 1965 and also helped Asante Kotoko win its first African Cup title.

He spent the entirety of his career in Ghana playing for Asante Kotoko although he also had spells with Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah's Real Republicans.

“Ghana was a force to be reckoned with in the 1960’s, winning back-to-back AFCONs Part of the team was the “Wizard Dribbler” Osei Kofi who played an important role in the 1965 tournament as the joint top goalscorer.

“Osei Kofi spent his whole career at Asante Kotoko SC in his home country Ghana, after turning down a move to Europe in his prime,” the post on the FIFA Museum page said on Tuesday.

Speaking to Asanteman FM in an interview today, Rev. Osei Kofi said he was shocked when he heard the news.

“I was very shocked when I received the news that I have been celebrated by FIFA in their museum as the dribbling wizard,” he said.