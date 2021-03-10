1 hour ago

The founder and Apostle General of Royalhouse Chapel International, Most Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, led a delegation of pastors and church leaders to receive the Covid-19 vaccine at the Ridge Hospital in Accra.

Also present with him were senior clergy from the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) namely, Rev. Dr. Anyani Boadum, founder of Jesus Generation Ministries, Bishop Gordon Kisseih, CEO of Miracle Life Gospel Church and Rev. and Mrs. Clement Anchebah of Fountain Gate Chapel International.

They were received at the hospital by a government delegation comprising the Greater Accra Regional Director of Health, Dr. Charity Sarpong, the Medical Director of Ridge Hospital, Dr. Emmanuel Srofenyo, the CEO of the Food and Drugs Authority, Mrs. Delese Mimi Darko and Dr. Akosua Ayisi, the Deputy Director of Public Health for the Greater Accra Region.

In her welcome remarks, Dr. Charity Sarpong assured the delegation that the vaccine was safe and further added that Ghana was represented on the vaccine committee in Geneva, Switzerland.

After taking the vaccine, the Apostle General described the experience as safe and painless and encouraged all Ghanaians to put away fear and get vaccinated to overcome the pandemic.

"I want to encourage all of you, Royalhouse chapel, Christendom, people of God, let’s get this thing done and let's overcome this pandemic once and for all. We want life to return to normalcy, we want churches to operate at full capacity, restaurants, beaches, social programmes, funerals, weddings one more time as it was before”, he said.

The senior clergy in their remarks also debunked the conspiracy theories circulating about the vaccine and urged people from all walks of life to get vaccinated.