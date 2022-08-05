2 hours ago

The Assemblies of God, Ghana, has elected Rev. Dr. Stephen Yenusom Wengam as the General Superintendent of the Church. Until his elction, he was the Lead Pastor of the Cedar Mountain Assemblies of God Church, East Legon, in Accra.

Rev. Wengam was the Chairman of the Ghana Prisons Service Council and under his leadership, the Project “Efiase”, which was a 10-year development plan of the Prisons Service has taken off.

According to him, Project “Efiase” was the Prisons Service Council’s commitment to making prisons in the country and correctional homes places for reformation, rehabilitation and productivity rather than places for retribution only.

Born to the late Mr Matthew Wengam and Mrs Deborah Wengam, Rev. Wengam holds a BSc. Administration (Marketing) degree from the University of Ghana, Legon; a Diploma in Theology from the Northern Ghana Bible College, Kumbungu; Diploma in Clinical Christian Counselling, and a Master’s Degree in Theology from the International Theological Seminary, USA.

Rev. Wengam who hails from Paknatik in the Bunkpurugu Yoyoo District of the Northern Region has worked as a pastor, youth leader, campus Christian fellowship leader, and has been Associate Pastor for several branches of the Assemblies of God Church in the country.

He is also the West Africa Coordinator of Global Leadership Training, USA; a Board Member of Meaningful Life International; Patron of the Immigration Ladies Association of the Ghana Immigration Service, patron of the Korle-Bu Youth Choir and Campus Pastor of the Assemblies of God Campus Ministry.