4 hours ago

The General Superintendent of Assemblies of God Ghana, Rev Stephen Wengam has paid glowing tribute to the contribution of the church in Ghana to national development.

He mentioned in particular, Assemblies of God Ghana’s contribution to education development in Ghana with about 350 schools across the country, the establishment of street children rehabilitation centers, and the provision of relief for the distressed in society through the Assemblies of God Care(AG Care) amongst others.

He said Assemblies of God Ghana continues to produce quality human resources in politics, the judiciary, the medical field, and all other sectors of Ghana’s economy.

Rev. Stephen Wengam was speaking when he led a Seven(7) member delegation from the Assemblies of God, Ghana headquarters to pay a courtesy call on the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Dampare in Accra.

The meeting, which was to introduce the new leadership of the church to the IGP, also discussed matters of national interest and sought areas of collaboration between the police and the church toward national development.

The General Superintendent commended the IGP for his forthright and visionary leadership, which has improved the image of the police service.

He further outlined the vision of the new leadership team christened the Transformation Agenda majoring on massive evangelization of Ghana, the construction of the Assemblies of God Centenary village, administrative and structural reforms, pursuing intense revival and the improvement of the welfare of rural pastors amongst others.

The IGP while expressing his appreciation for the visit bemoaned the growing level of indiscipline in society, despite Christians being about 70% of the population. He admonished the church to work harder to transform society.

The delegation also paid a courtesy call on the Director General of the National Signal Bureau, Mr. Kwabena Adu Boahene, who is a deacon and member of Assemblies of God in his office.

The General Superintendent commended him and the laity for their contribution towards the growth and development of Assemblies of God in Ghana.

Mr. Adu-Boahene requested more prayers for the security agencies and the country, especially in these challenging times.

Source: Assemblies of God