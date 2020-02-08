1 hour ago

It is now apparent that Kim Grant was given a bad name so that he could be hanged by the powers that be at his former club Accra Hearts of Oak.

As this portal has now gotten hold of the English trained coach's UEFA license A coaching certificate which was handed him on the 3rd December 2019.

Most Hearts of Oak fans and Ghanaians were made to believe that Grant did not have the needed coaching qualifications to handle the club and that was why he was shown the exit.

But its now glaring that there is more to Kim Grant's sacking than the smoke screen of him not having the requisite coaching license as at the time of his sacking he had his coaching badges.

The former Aston Villa player was sacked by Hearts of Oak just after one game in charge of the Phobians in the new season after suffering a home loss against Berekum Chelsea who will later go on to beat Kotoko and Ashgold at their own backyard.

Grant was in charge of the phobians for almost a year before the axe finally fell ostensibly for not having the required coaching badges.

The 48 year old has now been vindicated as his badges from the English FA clearly shows below.