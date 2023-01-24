4 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Murtala Muhammed, has called on the party to immediately reverse the decision to change its leadership in Parliament barely two years to the next election.

The NDC in a letter to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, on Tuesday, January 24, stated that it had decided to replace Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu with Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

Other changes include Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembelle who has been brought in to replace Ketu North MP James Klutse Avedzi as the Deputy Minority Leader while Kwame Agbodza has also replaced Asawase MP, Muntaka Mubarak as the Minority Chief Whip.

Ahmed Ibrahim and Comfort Doyoe-Ghansah have, however, maintained their positions as First and Second deputy Whips respectively.

But speaking on Citi News, the Tamale Central MP said the decision by the party must be reversed immediately.

According to him, it is an unpopular decision which is not supported by the majority of MPs on the Minority caucus.

“I am very convinced they will do the needful, I am very sure they will rescind the decision because that decision is unpopular. Show me one single member of Parliament who agrees with the decision… So it is an unpopular decision,” Murtala Muhammed told Citi News’ Hanson Agyemang in an interview.

He also added that members of the Minority caucus were not consulted before the decision was taken.

“How do you choose leaders for a group of persons without consulting them and I think that it is not the best practice. One of the most important ingredients of good governance is consultation, you consult each other to arrive at a decision that is satisfactory to most people within the group, unfortunately, we were not consulted.”

Source: citifmonline