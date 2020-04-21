26 minutes ago

Inter Milan is ready for a massive revolution of its left side of defence with Antonio Conte set to cut loose the likes of Kwadwo Asamoah, Cristiano Biraghi.

January capture Ashley Young is the only player who will survive the summer cull that will happen at left back.

The only player on the left of defence who is assured of a place in the team next season is former Manchester United striker Ashley Young.

Young dispelled doubts about him being old with an assured performance (35 years in July) and the management decided to reward him by offering him a renewal for another season.

The narrative is however quite different for his teammates Asamoah and Biraghi.

The Ghanaian, plagued by multiple injuries is no longer able to guarantee any continuity of performance whatsoever and could therefore be sold.

Inter Milan have lined up ready replacements for the duo with Chelsea Brazil born Italian Emerson Palmieri linked with a move despite his 30 millions euros asking price with Juventus also interested.

Another target is, Marcos Alonso, Conte's favorite for which the Londoners will no doubt make no concessions, asking for a fortune of 40 million euros.

The tracks leading to Layvin Kurzawa seem to be getting colder. The Frenchman seemingly destined to join Arsenal and in the background, the candidacy of Filip Kostic of Eintracht Frankfurt remains a possibility.