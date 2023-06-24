30 minutes ago

Acclaimed Ghanaian musician Rex Owusu Marfo, popularly known as Rex Omar, has taken legal action against fellow veteran highlife musician Akosua Agyapong.

In a letter written by Rex Omar's lawyers, Akosua Agyapong is accused of making defamatory statements against their client and other executives of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO).

Rex Omar, currently serving as the Board Chairman of GHAMRO, a position he has held since 2017 was alleged to be operating unlawfully and without legal authority.

In a recent statement, Akosua Agyapong called upon the office of the Attorney General (A-G) to shut down GHAMRO, claiming that the organization's license had not been renewed due to court issues.

She asserted that some individuals had taken the interim management committee to court, and the judge had ordered them to step down pending new elections.

Furthermore, she highlighted concerns regarding GHAMRO's financial management, citing information from the organization's 2021 annual report and alleged that the funds intended for the welfare of musicians were mismanaged, with individuals in dire need not receiving adequate assistance.

Akosua Agyapong also questioned the allocation of funds, including expenditures on refreshments, sitting allowances, and the purchase of new cars and computers.

Rex Omar's legal team has vehemently denied these allegations, labeling them as spurious, false, and unfounded.

They have accused Akosua Agyapong of tarnishing their client's hard-earned reputation by making malicious and reckless public statements without any evidential or lawful justification.

The lawyers contend that Agyapong's statements have caused harm to Rex Omar's reputation, as well as emotional distress and financial losses.

In their letter, Rex Omar's lawyers demand that Agyapong publicly retract her defamatory statements and issue an unqualified apology within 14 days.

They also insist that she ceases making any further malicious and false public utterances against their client.

Failure to comply with these demands could result in legal action, seeking heavy damages against Agyapong.

Rex Omar's legal team acknowledges the previously cordial relationship between their client and Agyapong, expressing hope for an amicable non-adversarial resolution.

However, they emphasize that if Agyapong fails to comply with their demands, they will utilize all available legal means to compel her to retract her statements and issue an apology.



Source: Ghanaweb