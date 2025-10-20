1 hour ago

The Osudoku Agriculture Co-operative Society, a group largely made up of rice farmers in Asutuare, has appealed to the government for urgent intervention to enhance rice production and safeguard livelihoods in the area.

The farmers say their productivity continues to be hampered by challenges such as limited access to finance, inadequate storage facilities, and a shortage of essential farming equipment including harvesters and dryers.

They explained that these constraints have made operations costly and inefficient, often forcing them to rely on private individuals who rent out equipment and warehouses at high prices.

Former President of the Co-operative, Mr. Sampson Tettey Ekpa, noted that rice farmers in Asutuare have the potential to meet a significant share of Ghana’s domestic rice demand if they receive adequate government and private sector support.

“With the right funding, equipment, and market access, we can produce enough rice to drastically cut down Ghana’s reliance on imports,” he said.

Mr. Ekpa added that increased investment in infrastructure and value chain development would not only boost production but also create jobs and strengthen local economies.

The Co-operative’s Secretary, Mr. Simon Adzah, raised further concerns about the lack of a stable and fair market for locally produced rice.

He explained that many farmers are compelled to seek financial assistance from market women during the farming season—a practice that often leads to unfavourable pricing arrangements.

“Because some market women fund our activities, they end up dictating prices when it’s time to sell the rice. This leaves most farmers with little or no profit,” he lamented. “Government intervention and fair market access would go a long way to solve these issues.”

Women working on the Asutuare rice fields echoed these concerns, calling on government agencies, development partners, and agribusiness investors to provide targeted support for local rice production initiatives.

They emphasised that timely support in the form of input subsidies, mechanisation services, and market linkages would not only improve productivity but also uplift rural livelihoods and contribute significantly to national food security.

The Asutuare rice belt remains one of Ghana’s most important rice-producing zones. However, farmers warn that without sustained investment and policy backing, Ghana’s goal of achieving rice self-sufficiency will remain difficult to realise.