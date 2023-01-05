3 hours ago

Wife of Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richard Attah is doing more action outside the football pitch than his husband on the pitch for the club.

Mrs. Joyce Attah has revealed in a damning audio tape that some two persons which she dubbed " Aki and Pawpaw" the popular Nigerian midget actors at the club schemed for the dismissal of former coach Samuel Boadu.

She says that these two top club chiefs were bent on engineering a defeat for Hearts in order to get Samuel Boadu sacked as coach.

Something which finally materialized when Boadu was sacked by the rainbow club a few matches into the 2022/2023 season despite winning five trophies for the club in just under 18 months.

According to her these two club chiefs also instructed referee Serlom Yao Bless who officiated a match between Hearts and fierce rivals Kotoko to show two Hearts of Oak players red cards in September 2022.

She also narrated circumstances that led to his husband being axed from the starting lineup in the same match against Kotoko with 'Aki and Pawpaw' pulling the strings.

No one knows what led to Attah's wife's verbal diarrhea but it appears its in a bid to lay bare his husband's ordeal at the club.

Attah has not featured for the former African champions since he earned a Black Stars call-up for the Fifa World Cup playoffs against Nigeria last year.

“When the team (Hearts of Oak) traveled to play Kotoko, Ayi (goalkeeper) was not not involved in the team’s warm-up. It was Attah and Alawa (Eric Ofori Antwi) who were in camp. Boadu included Attah in his starting XI against Kotoko but the officials warned him (Boadu) to change him. He was replaced with Alawa but the officials rejected that one too” Mrs. Attah said in an explosive audio

“So Ayi was not aware that he was going to be in post. You understand! So he hurriedly dressed up for warm up and the game itself.

“Because they wanted Samuel Boadu's downfall, they planned to rely on the outcome of the game to engineer his dismissal.

“It is me! I am the one telling you this. The referee (Serlom Yao Bless) confronted two players and asked them if they had wronged their bosses? and they said No! Then he informed them that these your bosses ‘Aki and Pawpaw’ say I should show these two specific players the marching orders”

“I am telling you. Whoever doubts me should come to me. He said these players should be shown the red card so that the lose to force the exit of Samuel Boadu.

“Thankfully, there were no red cards. Attah has not done anything wrong. It was Samuel Boadu who had left the club that he informed Attah of the plot against him.”