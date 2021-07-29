1 hour ago

Ghana striker Richard Gadze has completed a transfer move to Israeli side Bnei Sakhnin F.C in the current summer transfer window.

The 26 year old goal poacher has signed a one year deal with his new side with an option for a further year.

Gadze who was plying his trade at Moldovan side Sherif Tiraspol became a free agent at the end of the season after his contract ended.

A raft of Ghanaian players have now moved to the Israeli league with the striker the third Ghanaian to make the move after Edwin Gyasi and Boakye-Yiadom - both signing for the same team.

The nomadic Ghanaian striker will be playing for his seventh club having previously played for the likes of Ebusua Dwarfs, Delhi Dynamos, HJK Helsinki, Zira FC, FC Voluntari and FC Sheriff.