1 hour ago

Ghanaian goalkeeping great Richard Kingston has lamented the poor way and manner he was hounded out of the technical team of the senior men's national team the Black Stars.

The former goalkeeper was sacked by the GFA at the beginning of the year as part of a reshuffle of the technical teams of the national teams as cited by the GFA at the time.

Richard Olele Kingson is livid at the callous manner he was jettisoned by the GFA as he thinks it could have been handled better than the way it was done.

Since his dismissal he has been replaced by Najawu Issah as the new goalkeeper's trainer of the Black Stars.

"I am always grateful to have had the opportunity to serve the national team as the trainer for goalkeepers but what hurt me was the manner in which my appointment was terminated," he told Kumasi-based Fox FM

"I received a WhatsApp message on one Monday from the GFA to furnish my CV and certificates.

"I did that and never heard from the GFA again. The next thing I heard was that the technical teams of national teams have been dissolved. This is not how things should be done. It really hurt me."

Olele Kingson had 90 caps with Ghana and helped the nation reach its first world cup in 2006.