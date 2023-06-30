57 minutes ago

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom, Selangor FC's latest acquisition, has set his sights on leaving an indelible mark in the history books alongside the esteemed Malaysian club.

The seasoned striker joined Selangor FC following his departure from Libyan club Al Akhdar SC. At the age of 30, he will proudly wear the number 9 jersey for the remainder of the season.

Boakye-Yiadom, a former Ghana under-20 player, showcased his talent in two matches during the CAF World Cup Qualifiers, playing a pivotal role in Ghana's qualification for the 2022 World Cup.

Born in 1993, Boakye-Yiadom played a significant role in Sassuolo FC's triumphant campaign in the 2012-2013 season, leading the team to clinch the Italian Serie B championship.

His remarkable contributions, including scoring 11 goals in 32 games, ensured the club's promotion to Serie A for the first time in its history.

Expressing his commitment to the team's success, Boakye-Yiadom stated, "I will train tirelessly and wholeheartedly dedicate myself to the team's triumph. For me, the fans are an integral part of the team. I am here to be a part of both the fans and the club, aiming to create history and establish a lasting legacy."

Furthermore, he expressed his intention to create better opportunities for players from Ghana and Africa, facilitating their chances to play for Selangor FC.

With determination and a fervent desire to make a lasting impact, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom has set his sights on an exceptional journey with Selangor FC, leaving an enduring legacy for both himself and the club.