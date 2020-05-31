6 hours ago

Ghana's Richmond Boakye-Yiadom won his second Serbian league title with his team Red Star Belgrade on Friday after his side thumped Rad 5-0.

The Ghanaian striker was not part of the squad but they managed to record a five nil triumph over their opponents guaranteeing them a record 31st Serbian league title.

Two goals from Vukanovic and a goal each from Milos Degenek, Srdjan Babic, and Mirko Ivanic gave the visitors an easy win.

Its the third consecutive Serbian title won by Red Star Belgrade three weeks short of the the 2019/2020 season.

Red Stars Belgrade garnered 72 points in 27 matches 14 points better off than nearest challengers Partizan Belgrade.

The Serbian league champions celebrated without their boisterous fans in an empty stadium due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ghana's Richmond Boakye-Yiadom made 19 appearances, scoring five goals across all competitions for his side.

But with his contract set to expire in December 2020 the striker will walk away a free agent with the Serbian Champions unwilling to extend the deal.