2 hours ago

Midfielder Richmond Lamptey has officially said his final goodbye to Asante Kotoko as he makes a move to Rwandan club APR FC during the ongoing transfer window.

The 27-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the Kigali-based team and is set to earn over USD 5,000 per month, following a successful medical examination on Friday.

Lamptey leaves Asante Kotoko after his contract expired, concluding a three-year tenure with the Ghanaian giants.

In an emotional farewell message on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Lamptey expressed his gratitude to everyone associated with the club:

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to everyone who has been a part of our journey over the past three seasons. A special thank you to our life patron, Otumfuo Osei Tutu, for your unwavering support and guidance.

To the management teams and technical staff, your dedication and hard work have been instrumental in our successes and growth.

To my incredible teammates, thank you for your camaraderie and relentless spirit. Lastly, to our fabulous fans, your unconditional support has been our driving force.

Thank you all for making these three seasons unforgettable. Asante Kotoko has become a home and will forever be a home for me. Kum Apem aa apem beba.”

Asante Kotoko are currently in the market for new talent to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season.

The team is determined to improve their performance after a disappointing last term, which saw Samartex emerge as winners of the Ghana Premier League.