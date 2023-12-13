38 minutes ago

Asante Kotoko's midfielder, Richmond Lamptey, remains steadfast in the team's commitment after their crucial triumph against arch-rivals Hearts of Oak last Sunday.

The 26-year-old's stellar performance in the Ghana Premier League match-day 14 encounter has ignited discussions among Ghanaian football enthusiasts, with calls for his potential inclusion in the Black Stars squad for the upcoming 2023 AFCON.

Lamptey played a pivotal role in Asante Kotoko's comeback, steering the midfield adeptly and contributing significantly to the team's 3-2 victory over Hearts of Oak at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Despite the acclaim, Lamptey maintains humility, emphasizing the team's dedication and shifting their focus to the imminent match against Great Olympics.

In an interview, the former WAFA midfielder asserted the team's avoidance of complacency after the notable win and urged his teammates to intensify their efforts for the upcoming clash against Great Olympics this weekend.

"We can’t be complacent after beating Hearts of Oak. I will urge my teammates to work extra hard in order for us to beat Great Olympics on Sunday” he told the club’s Media.

Asante Kotoko, currently occupying the 7th position with 22 points, prepares to face Great Olympics as guests in the next round of matches, determined to sustain their positive momentum in the league.