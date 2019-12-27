2 hours ago

Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies have named midfielder Richmond Lamptey as captain of the team ahead of the start of the 2019-20 season.

The former West African Football Academy graduate the Eleven is to One at the start of the 2017/18 season and has since become an integral part of the team.

Lamptey will succeed defender Hashmin Musah as the skipper of Inter Allies. the latter has been the captain of the Tema based side since the start of the 2017-18 campaign.

‪“Richmond has the respect of his teammates and we’re extremely proud to name him as our captain for the season,” Technical Director Willie Klutse said.‬

Inter Allies will travel to Dormaa for their opening league game against two-time winners, Aduana Stars on Sunday December 29.