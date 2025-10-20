34 minutes ago

Richmond Opoku of Young Apostles has been named the NASCO Player of the Month for September in the Ghana Premier League - his first-ever monthly award in the top flight.

Opoku had a standout month, scoring three impressive goals to edge out Mohammed Zaidan of Karela United and Etse Dogli of Heart of Lions for the honour.

His outstanding performances have played a key role in Young Apostles' strong start to the season. The Wenchi based side are currently third on the league table with 10 points after Matchday five, marking their best-ever start since joining the Ghana Premier League in 2024.

Opoku scored 3 goals in 3 matches and won 1 NASCO player of the Match award. He scored a crucial equalizer away at Hohoe United and bagged a brilliant brace at home against Dreams FC, helping Young Apostles secure maximum points.

As part of his award, Richmond Opoku will receive a 43-inch NASCO digital satellite television and a NASCO double-door refrigerator.

Source: ghanafa.org