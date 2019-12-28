2 hours ago

Popular American rapper, Rick Ross, stuck to his words and invited up and coming artiste, CJ Biggerman, to perform with him on stage at the Detty Rave concert on Friday.

This comes after the Ghanaian rapper impressed the Maybach Music Group owner with his rap skills at the Kempinksi hotel on Thursday.

In an interview with JoyNews, CJ Biggerman said he saw an opportunity to get himself a recognition and he is happy it turned out positive.

While on the stage at the concert Rick Ross warmly welcomed CJ Biggerman on the stage and watched while the young rapper kept impressing the audience with his flow.

Watch the performance below:

