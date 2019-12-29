46 minutes ago

Popular American rapper, Rick Ross stuck to his words and invited up and coming artiste, CJ Biggerman to perform with him on stage at the Detty Rave concert on Friday.

This comes after the Ghanaian rapper impressed the Maybach Music Group owner with his rap skills at the Kempinksi hotel on Thursday.

In an interview with JoyNews, CJ Biggerman said he saw an opportunity to get himself a recognition and is happy it turned out positive.

While on stage at the concert, Rick Ross warmly welcomed CJ Biggerman on the stage and watched while the young rapper kept impressing the audience with his flow.

According to the “Chuku Chuku” singer, he planned on meeting Rick Ross before his arrival in Ghana, adding that due to the incident, almost all news portals are talking about him, granting interviews, trending worldwide on social media and most importantly now has direct contact with Rick Ross.

Urging all not to give up on their dreams, he said “it will happen within a twinkle of an eye. You just need to persevere, push and add God,” he stated.