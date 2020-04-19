2 hours ago

A rickshaw rider has sustained various degree of injuries in an accident that occurred on the Tarkwa-Damang road in the Western Region.

The victim, Tamelbi Benatua 37, is currently on admission at the Apinto government hospital.

Chief Inspector George Kwabena Osei, of the Tarkwa Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the accident involved a rickshaw with registration number M-19-WR 600 and Kia Bongo truck with registration number GW 4738-16.

On April 15, at about 1430 hours, the Kia truck driver James Apedo and the victim were both heading towards Aboso in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality, according to the MTTD officer.

He stated that in an attempt to overtake the truck at Aboso Housing the victim rammed into the vehicle.

Inspector Osei said, preliminary enquiry conducted by the police revealed that Benatua was speeding and the suspected driver Apedo was in police custody assisting investigations.

GNA